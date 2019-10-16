Food Bank To Provide Meals To Kids During Fall Break
TULSA, Oklahoma - With school being out for fall break, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is stepping up to help out.
The food bank will give out free meals to kids who would otherwise get those meals at school.
Through the end of the week, the food bank will have its Mobile Eateries around Tulsa to help low income families.
The meals come at no cost, and kids who show up during the meal times will receive a free lunch.
Locations and times:
Mobile Eatery
Bradford Apts 550 E 32nd St North 11:00-11:40 a.m.
Edenwood Apts 2171 N Hartford Ave 12:00-12:40 p.m.
Comanche Park Apts 2171 N Hartford Ave 1:00-1:40 p.m.
Mobile Eatery Too
Meadows Apts 2906 S 115th E Ave 11:00-11:40 a.m.
Sierra Pointe Apts 1433 S 107th E Ave 12:00-12:40 p.m.
Apache Manor Apts 2402 N Marion Ave 1:00-1:40 p.m.