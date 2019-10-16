TULSA, Oklahoma - With school being out for fall break, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is stepping up to help out. 

The food bank will give out free meals to kids who would otherwise get those meals at school. 

Through the end of the week, the food bank will have its Mobile Eateries around Tulsa to help low income families. 

The meals come at no cost, and kids who show up during the meal times will receive a free lunch. 

 

Locations and times:

Mobile Eatery

Bradford Apts                    550 E 32nd St North                        11:00-11:40 a.m.

Edenwood Apts                 2171 N Hartford Ave                      12:00-12:40 p.m.

Comanche Park Apts        2171 N Hartford Ave                      1:00-1:40 p.m.

 

Mobile Eatery Too 

Meadows Apts                  2906 S 115th E Ave                          11:00-11:40 a.m.

Sierra Pointe Apts            1433 S 107th E Ave                         12:00-12:40 p.m.

Apache Manor Apts         2402 N Marion Ave                         1:00-1:40 p.m.