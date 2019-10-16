Street Project To Widen Busy Broken Arrow Street Closes Lanes, Impacts Drivers
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Drivers in Broken Arrow are dealing with lane closures along part of Kenosha because of an upcoming street project.
The city says even more closures are expected over the next few months.
It all centers around a project where city leaders say Kenosha, or 71st, will be expanded to 5 lanes.
The design phase is done and now, the city says power poles and utility lines are being pushed back to allow for more room. That's why one westbound lane is shut down right now, and the city's operations department says more lane closures are expected through December as utilities are being moved.
Assistant city manager Kenneth Schwab says the expansion should lessen the delays for drivers along this stretch.
"Right now, there's a lot of turning movements, both to the south and to the north and it creates a lot of delays for a four lane road" said Schwab.
The city says the goal is to start actual road construction in the spring and have the street project finished by fall of next year.