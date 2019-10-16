Both new suits can accommodate a broader range of astronaut sizes than the suits currently aboard the space station, opening up moon flights to virtually anyone accepted in the astronaut corps.

"We ... are building spacesuits that will fit all of our astronauts," said Bridenstine. "We want every person who dreams of going into space to be able to say to themselves, yes, they have that opportunity. That's what we're working on right now."

The Trump administration has endorsed a return to the moon by the end of 2024 when NASA plans to send the first woman and the next man to a landing near the lunar south pole.

The Artemis program will rely on SLS boosters and Orion capsules to carry astronauts to to lunar orbit where they will dock with a small space station known as Gateway. From there, crews will descend to the surface aboard a commercially-developed lander, carry out research and exploration and then return to the space station before heading back to Earth.

To reach the lunar surface by 2024, however, NASA must receive significant new funding, and it's not yet clear how the agency will fare in upcoming congressional budget negotiations.