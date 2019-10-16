U.S. Delegation Heads To Turkey, Hopes To Put End To Growing Violence
Wednesday, high-level U.S. delegation will be in Turkey just days after the President announced that American troops are being pulled out of Syria.
Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are heading to Turkey in hopes of putting an end to the growing violence on the border with Syria.
Turkey is accused of assaulting the Kurdish region of Syria where the U.S. recently pulled out.
"We want to bring our soldiers back home and we're being very tough on Turkey and a lot of others" said President Trump.
But the U.S. has an uphill battle with Turkey's president.
Turkish media reports Recep Erdogan told President Trump that he'll never declare a ceasefire in Syria, and he's not worried about U.S. sanctions.
Administration officials said President Trump will meet with top lawmakers at the White House Wednesday to discuss the situation in Syria.
The AP is also reporting that Turkey is now calling on Kurdish fighters to leave the designated border zone by `tonight' in order to end the Turkish offensive.