Update: Rogers County Teen With Autism Found
TULSA, Oklahoma - An 18-year-old Rogers County teenager with autism has been found alive, according to the Mayes County Sheriff's Office. He's being checked out to make sure he's OK.
The sheriff said an Adair police officer spotted Boyd in a convenience store and reported it.
He had last been seen near his grandmother's house in Ketchum.
Before that time, Jared Boyd had last been seen Monday afternoon near Foyil. The Rodgers County Sheriff's Office spent Tuesday night looking for him but called the search off because it was too dark.
His parents said he got in trouble at home and left through a window.
Early Wednesday, News On 6 spoke with Jared's grandmother who lives in Ketchum, and she has a message for her grandson.
"Jared, just come home baby, come to grandma's. Everything's fine. If anybody sees him out there, he's a good kid. He's just scared."