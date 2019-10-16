New Details Revealed About Woman Killed By A Former Fort Worth Officer
FORT WORTH, Texas - Wednesday morning, there are new developments in the shooting death of a Texas woman inside her own home by a former police officer.
News On 6 has now learned that the victim, 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, pulled out a gun just moments before she was shot by the officer--who never identified himself.
In the warrant, investigators talked to Jefferson's 8-year-old nephew who witnessed the shooting. He told investigators that Jefferson "heard noises coming from outside, and she took her handgun from her purse, pointed it toward the window, then she was shot."
The former officer who shot Jefferson, Aaron Dean, is out on bond Wednesday morning and charged with murder.
He has hired an attorney, but Fort Worth Police say he still has not talked to investigators.