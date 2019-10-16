Wagoner Woman Represents Oklahoma in World Food Championships
WAGONER, Oklahoma - One of Oklahoma's Own is representing the state at the World Food Championships in Dallas this week.
It's the world’s largest food sport competition, bringing in folks from all over the world, including one baker from Wagoner.
The kitchen is Sherry Remy's favorite place in the house, and it’s been working overtime lately as she gets ready to compete in the World Food Championships.
“I call it the little kitchen that could,” said Remy. “I've been preparing for this for about 8 months.”
Remy qualified for the WFC through an online contest. She says she spent an entire day baking a jelly roll that clinched her spot as a competitor. She’s going up against more than 30 other bakers in the dessert division to ultimately take home a $350,000 prize.
“I'm very nervous because these people are great. There's real chefs and the competition is crazy,” said Remy.
Remy is self-taught in the kitchen. She’s part of the Bigfoot BBQ and Baking team, and she sells her baked goods as a side job.
“I love to cook; I love to bake,” Remy said.
She whipped up some oatmeal cream pies for the News On 6 team; she says those are her most requested treat.
“I've never had anybody say they didn't like 'em, ever,” she said.
Although some might say her oatmeal cream pies are award-winning, that's not what she's baking in the tournament. She’s keep that a secret.
But what she's always willing to share is a bite to eat in her little kitchen.
“I like to feed people. I like to see people happy. I love food; food makes me happy. I celebrate with food, I cry with food. I'm definitely one of those people that probably needs food therapy,” she said. “Food is my therapy, and it's relaxing to me to bake.”
Remy starts baking Wednesday afternoon, and she will know by Thursday if she made it in the top 10 to advance to the final round.
She competed in the WFC recipe division in 2017 and finished in the top 10.