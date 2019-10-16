News
Legislative Compensation Board Votes To Raise Lawmakers' Pay
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma lawmakers may soon get a raise for their work.
The board that sets salaries for Oklahoma lawmakers voted to boost pay by 35 percent next year.
The Legislative Compensation Board voted 7-2 Tuesday to bump pay from a little more than $35,000 to $47,500.
It's the first pay raise for lawmakers since 1997. Keep in mind, in 2017 the board legislators' cut pay by 8.8 percent.
Board Chairman Wes Milbourn said at the time that Oklahomans were frustrated with the Legislature, but says board membership has since changed. The board is appointed by the Governor, House Speaker, and Senate Pro Tem.
The legislative session typically runs for four months each year. The raise will will take effect in November 2020.