Officials Say U.S. Executed Secret Cyber Attack On Iran After Saudi Oil Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C - Two U.S. officials told Reuters that the U.S. carried out secret cyber operations against Iran in the wake of the September attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
Officials say the operation took aim at Tehran's ability to "spread propaganda." The officials say the strike affected physical hardware but did not go into more detail.
The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Britain, France, and Germany have publicly blamed the September 14th attack on Iran which denied any involvement. So far, the Pentagon has declined to comment about the report. The officials say the impact of the attack, if any, could take months to determine.