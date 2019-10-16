Gore Officer Charged With Tasing Handcuffed Woman
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gore Police officer accused of tasing a woman after she was handcuffed. Court documents state Jose Guzman is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after the June 7, 2019 incident.
Gore Police said they responded to a woman's home for a welfare check this summer because her boyfriend was worried she'd hurt herself. What happened inside the house was all caught on camera.
The woman became agitated with the officer, and after she continually tried to walk toward him, he tased her.
The officer, now identified as Jose Guzman, was placed on administrative leave the next day. The city council and board voted not to terminate him, and he was reinstated.
Sequoyah County District Attorney Jack Thorp said at that time that he was calling in the OSBI to investigate.
The woman in the video told News On 6 that the day the officer was placed on leave, someone anonymously called the hospital she works at and told them she'd been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, which isn't true. She lost her job and has hired an attorney.
Misdemeanor assault and battery is punishable by up to 90 days, a fine of up to $1,000 or both, the affidavit states.