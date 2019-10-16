On July 20, 2019 officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 4500 S. Peoria Avenue. While the officers conducted the traffic stop one of the backing officers conducted a secondary stop of a motorcyclist who was continually driving slowly by.

The secondary traffic stop came into question by the driver through State Representative Regina Goodwin, who was not present during the traffic stop. Chief Chuck Jordan ordered an investigation on August 22, 2019, regarding the apparent failure of two officers not utilizing their body worn cameras.

On September 26, 2019, the commander of the internal affairs unit reached out to State Representative Goodwin informing her that an investigation was active concerning the apparent failure of the “officers to utilize their body cameras during this incident”, and to request the assistance of the driver involved. There was no response from the driver.

On October 2, 2019, the internal affairs sergeant assigned to the incident contacted the motorcyclist who declined to make a complaint into any actions of the officers. On October 3, 2019, State Representative Goodwin arrived at the Main Station of the police department with the driver of the motorcycle. They were met by an internal affairs sergeant who again asked if they would like to file a complaint, but again the offer was declined and a statement was made that they were only seeking to obtain video of the traffic stop.

As of today’s date internal affairs investigator have not received any cooperation from the driver, but the investigation will still continue.

The Tulsa Police Department has multiple ways to make a complaint, and makes every effort to conduct a thorough internal investigation into any allegation whether we have cooperation from a complainant or not. This incident is an active investigation that will, as any complaint, get the complete attention from the police department.