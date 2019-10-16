News
Making Pizza With Pie Crust
TULSA, Oklahoma - Amber’s Pizza Pie
This is the easiest, tastiest concoction you never knew you needed in your life.
Ingredients
- 2 ready-made pie crusts
- 2 c shredded mozzarella or Italian blend cheese
- 2 c pizza toppings (any of your favorite pizza toppings will work, but all meat must be cooked through before baking)
- 1.5 c pizza sauce
- ½ tbs Italian seasoning
Preheat the oven to 375.
Place one pie crust in a 9” pie plate, spoon a thin layer of pizza sauce on the bottom, top with ½ your favorite pizza toppings, then sprinkle with 1 cup of shredded cheese.
Repeat the process, starting with the pizza sauce, and then cover with the remaining pie crust.
Trim the excess crust from the edges and crimp until sealed all the way around. Bake at 375 for 40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.
Let sit for 5 minutes and serve!