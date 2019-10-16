OC Student Expelled After Firearms Found In On-Campus Housing
An Oklahoma Christian University student was expelled after campus police found firearms in on-campus housing, the university reported Wednesday.
Campus police were notified of a student in possession of a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon in an on-campus residence, the university said.
The student was dismissed from OC, is no longer living in on-campus housing and will not be allowed on campus, OC stated in an alert to students, parents and staff.
The student was in violation of the student handbook which states, "Possession of ... guns of any kind ... are strictly prohibited on campus," university officials said.
The rest of the university alert read:
"The safety of our students and campus community is our number one priority. At this time, staff have no reason to believe that the student was planning to use the weapons on-campus. We're grateful to those who came forward with this information and grateful to staff and Campus Police who quickly took action."
The expelled student's name was not released and no arrest was made.