Oktoberfest Fun Begins Thursday At River West Park In Tulsa
Wednesday, October 16th 2019, 4:05 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's annual Oktoberfest celebration runs October 17-20 at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa will feature German food, drink and - of course - the Chicken Dance.
There's a free shuttle service that operates from several locations in Tulsa including OSU's north campus at North Greenwood Ave. and John Hope Franklin Blvd., the Walmart parking lot at 79th and Lewis and 3rd & Elgin in the Blue Dome District.
It costs $20 cash to park at the main lot near the entrance this year, organizers said.
Go to the Linde Oktoberfest website for more information about hours, prices and parking.