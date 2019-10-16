Find The Perfect Pumpkin At Carmichael's Pumpkin Patch In Bixby
BIXBY, Oklahoma - It's pumpkin season, and one of the oldest pumpkin patches in Green Country is Carmichael's in Bixby.
Don Carmichael has been opening his pumpkin patch in Bixby to families and school kids for 43 years. They’ve got pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors.
He says kids who used to come here with their families now have kids of their own. There is lots to see and do out at the attraction located at 171st and Mingo in Bixby.
There are camels to ride and cows, goats, giant tortoises and lots of pigs.
“We’ve got pigs everywhere, “ he says.
There are big pigs and little piglets, and that doesn’t count the pony ride and the birds to feed.
But mostly, it’s about the search for the perfect pumpkin to take home.
“When you get all these kids around, these pumpkin piles come to life," Don said.
Carmichael's Pumpkin Patch is located at 17137 S. Mingo Road in Bixby. They'll be open through the end of the month.
Then there's pecan season & Christmas tree season. A farmer's work is never done.