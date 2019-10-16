Tulsa Man Helps Police Track Down Stolen Subaru
TULSA, Oklahoma - The owner of a stolen Subaru helped police recover his wife’s car, but Tulsa Police still need help finding the person who took it.
Shawn Sturm says his wife stopped by their home near 51st and Elm for a few minutes Wednesday around lunch time, and when she came back out, her car was gone.
Their neighborhood is close to the Broken Arrow-Tulsa line, but is still in Tulsa Police’s jurisdiction. They say they hope their neighbors will be on high alert.
"I don’t think we will ever get rid of crime like this, but we as homeowners, we need to protect our families,” said Shawn Sturm.
Surveillance video shows a man walking into their garage and within a minute, he is driving off.
Sturm then called Ferguson Subaru in Broken Arrow and they were able to track the car's location through an app. He says he was on the phone with an associate for 40 minutes and they were very helpful.
"Literally within a minute, I was able to see the exact location of the car,” said Sturm.
Sturm then called Tulsa Police and within 35 minutes, officers recovered the car in a neighborhood near 71st and Mingo.
Sturm says the suspect also stopped at a gas station and used a stolen debit card and caused about a $1,000 worth of damage to the car.
"They rip the rearview mirror off, damaged the windshield, they are immediately stopping to use the debit cards,” said Sturm.
Tulsa Police say it's important to always keep your car locked, even if it's in your garage, because you never know when a burglar could strike.
"They'll check to see if a key is in the car; they'll check to see if the car is running and they are very successful unfortunately,” said Tulsa Police Sargent Shane Tuell.
Sturm and his wife say this is definitely a wake-up call for them and hope someone will recognize this person so it doesn't happen again.
"Anything that we can do to help police do their job, which they're doing a great job already but as citizens we need to speak out,” said Sturm.
If you recognize this person, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.