"The oil and gas industry is the life blood of the Oklahoma economy. Lee Charles Smith dismantled pumpjack rig motors in Osage County to sell for parts. His thievery was an attack on the livelihood of all Oklahomans. I’m proud of the investigative team for bringing Smith to justice. He caused in excess of $30,000 in damages and disrupted valuable production time. This United States Attorney’s Office will work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute the destruction and theft of pumping equipment."