Wynona Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Oil Field Equipment
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - According to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, a Wynona man pleaded guilty to stealing oil field equipment in Osage County.
Lee Charles Smith, 32, pleaded guilty to Destruction of an Energy Facility. Smith admitted to dismantling and stealing parts from oil rigs from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17, 2018.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores released this statement:
"The oil and gas industry is the life blood of the Oklahoma economy. Lee Charles Smith dismantled pumpjack rig motors in Osage County to sell for parts. His thievery was an attack on the livelihood of all Oklahomans. I’m proud of the investigative team for bringing Smith to justice. He caused in excess of $30,000 in damages and disrupted valuable production time. This United States Attorney’s Office will work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute the destruction and theft of pumping equipment."
According to a news release, the plea was accepted and Smith's sentencing is set for Jan. 16, 2020.