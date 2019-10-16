WATCH: Tulsa Police Need Help Identifying Man They Say Robbed A Kum & Go
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera robbing a Kum & Go near 51st and Memorial on Sunday.
The man used a club of some sort to hit the cash register, before climbing onto the counter and eventually being confronted by an on-scene security guard, who tried to mace him.
After pushing the woman to the ground, the man throws the cash register on the ground and attempts to smash it open with the club. When that doesn't work, he took off with the whole thing, and was met by the security guard with one last attempt to stop him at the door.
"In this case, thankfully no one was severely injured,” Corporal Clifford Caughron said.
Caughron said, at this point, they have no reason to believe people should be concerned.
"This is a one-time deal, probably to try to get some money for an immediate need that wasn't being met,” he said. "Obviously, by the video, you can see it's not a master criminal!"
If you know anything about this crime or can help identify the man, call Crimestoppers at 596-COPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.