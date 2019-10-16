9-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Recovering After Pit Bull Attack
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Creek County 9-year-old is recovering after two pit bulls attacked and dragged her earlier this week.
Deputies said the dogs’ owner is being allowed to keep them at home. That 9-year-old said one pit bull had her by the foot, the other by the head, as they dragged her down the street.
Lily Davidson loves exploring, playing with her friends, playing basketball and Fourth Grade.
She got off the bus like usual at her Kellyville bus stop near South 179th West Avenue and Graceland Road Monday.
"Once I got off the bus, I was walking by the mailbox,” Lily said. “I couldn't see the dogs. They were hiding behind something."
Out of nowhere, two pit bulls ran up to her.
“I thought they were playing, because they were nibbling my ankles," Davidson said.
But one knocked her down. The dogs cut and bit her ankle, and scratched her hands, face and head as the dogs dragged her down the street.
Lily's mom, Donna, she was waiting for Lily at a neighbor's house and heard the barking, and ran for help.
“One had her by the back of the head, the other by the foot,” Donna said.
She said she's not sure what the dogs would have done if there wasn’t anybody nearby.
“It was horrible,” Donna said. “It was a nightmare."
An ambulance took Lily away.
“I was thinking, well, that hurts,” Lily said. “It scared me."
Creek County deputies said the two dogs are a woman’s pets. He said Creek County doesn't have a leash law but urges pet owners to be mindful.
“Even though your dogs may be kind and gentle to you, how are they gonna react around small children?" said Chief Deputy Fred Clark.
The dog owner has to keep the dogs in quarantine.
She has ten days to produce shot records and give them to deputies.