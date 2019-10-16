Oologah Lineman: The Key To Upsetting Wagoner
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - Some would say offensive and defensive lineman are two of the most underappreciated positions in sports.
Chad Weeks can relate to his boys in the trenches as he was a two-time All-American lineman for Pittsburg State and his knowledge is tricking down to his boys now.
"there's a special place in my heart - the mushrooms, they don't get any news, they don't get any love," Weeks said.
Oologah loves the idea of having upset on their mind against Wagoner tomorrow night. In order for them to get that done, they will have to lean heavily on on their lineman - or what Coach Weeks likes to call them, "team elephants on parade."
"Elephants on parade. That's what it is. You have to be in unison," Weeks said.
With so many extra bodies on the line for the mustangs its going to be a ground and pound type of game tomorrow.
"I always joke around. I take them back to 1995. We try and establish a run game just like everybody else does, and we will take our shots here. Defensively we will try and run to the ball," Weeks said.