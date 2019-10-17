News
Tulsa Police: Driver In Hospital After Hitting QuikTrip
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a woman is in the hospital after she crashed her SUV into a QuikTrip near 51st Street and Yale.
Police said the driver told them she hit the gas instead of the brake, causing her to crash into the side of the gas station.
Crime scene tape is blocking off the area where the SUV went into the building.
No one else was hurt, and the QT is still open for business.
The woman is in the hospital is expected to be okay.