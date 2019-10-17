Day 8: Archaeologists Return To Oaklawn Cemetery In Search Of Mass Graves
It's the eighth day in the search for potential mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and the survey team says they'll search a new portion of Oaklawn Cemetery Thursday.
The survey team says this will most likely be their last day in Tulsa for a few weeks and they'll spend it here at Oaklawn.
Researchers say they'll scan the streets here at the cemetery after getting a tip from relatives of a former caretaker about possible remains buried there.
They'll also map out the areas where they've scanned and take notes of different landmarks in case of possible excavation in the future.
The team from the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey finished its work at Newblock Park Wednesday then came back to Oaklawn to look at an area they were not able to get to last week.
They say they also borrowed a gradiometer from the University of Arkansas to re-scan part of Oaklawn because Oklahoma's gradiometer stopped working.
Archaeologists have one more site to get to and that's Rolling Oaks Cemetery. They say they'll search that area when they come back next month.