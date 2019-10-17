A small ridge of high pressure has allowed for clear sky and light winds overnight. This means we’re starting this morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s with some valleys slightly lower. South winds will return today in the 10 to 20 mph range and this will do wonders for the daytime highs. They’ll reach seasonal averages, in the lower to mid-70s, compared to yesterday’s chilly conditions. Abundant sunshine will also lead to another very nice weather day. The pressure gradient across the plains will tighten tonight through Friday with strong south winds developing from 15 to 30 mph Friday afternoon across eastern OK helping to transport low level moisture into southern Kansas by late Friday evening. This will occur as the first of two distinct waves quickly move across the central plains. A few showers and storms will be likely late Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday, mostly along and north of the highway 412 corridor region. This starts around pre-dawn Saturday, right after Friday midnight. If you have outdoor plans Saturday morning, the grounds may be damp from overnight showers, but most of the activity will be gone by 8am. A surface cold front will move southward Saturday morning before stalling across the southern OK area Saturday evening, but no major cool-down will occur with Saturday highs in the lower 70s.