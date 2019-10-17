News
Big Gospel Music Event Set For Gathering Place Oct. 19
Thursday, October 17th 2019, 3:33 PM CDT
Tulsa in Harmony will be taking place at Gathering Place from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, October 19.
The inspirational event will bring national gospel recording artists and community choirs to the QuikTrip Great Lawn for an evening to share in Tulsa's love of music and celebrate a more unified community. And, enjoy a special performance by Grammy Award winning artist, Fred Hammond.
Tulsa in Harmony is free to attend with no tickets required.
For more information, including a full list of recording artists and choirs, visit: https://www.gatheringplace.org/events/event/1433429