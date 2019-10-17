News
SUV Runs Off Highway 75, Crashes Into Tulsa Goodwill Store
Thursday, October 17th 2019, 4:28 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The driver of an SUV ran off Highway 75 Thursday afternoon near 25th Street and crashed into a Goodwill store.
Some damage was done to the warehouse area in the back of the building.
According to Goodwill's Marketing Director Tiffany King, no employees were hurt because they'd already left for the day.
We're told a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, and the driver was being questioned.