OKC Attorney, Boyfriend Indicted On Federal Weapons Charges
An Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend have been indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges, it was announced Thursday.
In the indictment, attorney Keegan Kelley Harroz, 36, and her boyfriend, Barry Rowland Titus, II, 37, face several counts:
- Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition
- Prohibited Person In Possession of a Firearm
- Illegal Receipt of a Firearm by a Person under Indictment
- Unlawful Disposal of a Firearm (two counts)
- Prohibited Person In Possession of Firearms and Ammunition
She and Titus are considered suspects in a triple-killing that happened in Okmulgee County in early September.
From September 7:
Deputies were called to a home just off of Highway 75, on Lake View Circle around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They said a family member called 911 after finding 65-year-old Jack Chandler, his 69-year-old wife Evelyn Chandler and their daughter 43-year-old Tiffany Eichor shot to death inside the home.
Investigators soon suspected Tiffany's ex-boyfriend, Barry Titus. She and Titus had a history of domestic violence, and Titus allegedly made "threats to kill the family."
His attorney in that case was Harroz, who was also his new girlfriend.
Investigators said Harroz later sent indirect threats to the family at least twice, and as a result was charged with intimidating a witness in Okmulgee County.
Read the indictment below: