Tulsa's Landella Bead Factory Creates Everything You Need For Jewelry
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of colorful beads are just waiting for customers to create something - a bracelet or a necklace for themselves or for someone else. They're at the Landella Bead Factory on East 15th Street near Joplin in Tulsa.
Every piece of whatever customers create - except the leather cord - is made right there.
“The clasp and the bead starts out as a rod of American-made brass, or copper," said owner Nate McPherson.
Nate McPherson and his husband Greg Shelton are not new to the jewelry business. They operated their Spexton Fine Jewelry for 15 years or so, but they like this better.
A computerized lathe drills a hole in the rod and cuts and shapes the bead. The clasps, which they also make, are magnetic. They have created every step in the process including the powder coating of the beads.
“It’s unlike other types of jewelry - engagement rings and wedding bands where there might be a lot of stress involved. This product is just fun,” McPherson said.
You can find Landella on Facebook.