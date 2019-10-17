National Nonprofit Claims Worst October In History For Children In Hot Cars
The temperatures are cooling down but a national nonprofit says this is the worst October in history for child hot car tragedies.
KidsandCars.org says at least 5 children nationwide died in hot cars this month alone. Some parents might think there is less danger leaving their kids in a car when the temperature drops but just because it feels cool outside doesn't mean the temperatures inside your car are too.
Scarlett Harris, two years old. Brooklyn Isacc, 4 months. Riley Taylor, 4 years old. Lincoln Dodds, 21 months. These are four of more than 50 children who have died in hot cars this year, according to Kids and Cars.org.
"Certainly these parents don't do this on purpose, they just don't realize the dangers," said Tulsa Fire PIO Andy Little. "When a child's temperature is 104 degrees their major organs start shutting down."
The group says on average 1 child dies in a hot car during the month of October but this year the nonprofit says 5 children have died in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana and Arizona.
"It is just completely devastating to hear tragedy after tragedy after tragedy," said Amber Rollins from KidsandCars.org. "That vehicle acts like a greenhouse, it traps in the heat and heats up very quickly, we are not out of the woods for these tragedies- the numbers for October, prove it."
"In that situation, like I said, certainly someone doesn't do that intentionally but once it is done, it's done and that is something you have to live with for the rest of your life," said Little.
The nonprofit is pushing for a federal bill they say would require all cars to have safety technology to detect and alert a driver and bystanders when a child is in the car.
