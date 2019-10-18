Part Of The South Leg Of The IDL Reopens Friday
TULSA, Oklahoma - ODOT is planning to re-open some of the lanes on the south leg of the IDL.
ODOT says while some lanes are expected to be open this afternoon, there are still going to be lanes temporarily shut down in different spots.
There are a lot of openings you're going to see.
The south leg of the IDL - that's going to be between I-244 and the 75 split - is expected to be back open by the time you head home Friday evening.
You're also going to see the southwest corner of the IDL back open - that's the westbound 75, eastbound 64 and 51 portion and eastbound traffic will be able to use the eastbound 244 ramp to 75 northbound.
You're also going to see the on ramps from Houston and Denver onto the south leg back open as well, but again ODOT says there could still be temporary lane closures around the IDL.