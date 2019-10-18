News
Tulsa Police Search For Restaurant Burglar
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a burglar was caught on camera after breaking into at a restaurant near Admiral and Sheridan.
Police say the owner of the Golden Saddle restaurant got an alarm alert, pulled up their security video, and saw the burglar in the restaurant, then they called police.
When police got there they say the burglar was already gone.
Police say the burglar was able to get a little bit of cash from the office in the building.
Officers say the person who broke in was wearing a mask.
Officers say there is security video, so officers say they are going to go through that that see if they can identify the burglar.
If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.