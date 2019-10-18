Sapulpa Teacher Honored With Presidential Excellence Award
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A Sapulpa teacher is getting some national attention; she's one of a select group to win the Presidential Excellence Award.
Megan Cannon recently won the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
It's the highest award given by the U.S. government to K-12 math and science teachers.
Cannon submitted her application two years ago while teaching at Sapulpa Middle School. A panel looked over the nominees before sending them to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Teachers were chosen on two criteria: their distinction in the classroom, and dedication to improving STEM education.
In total, 211 teachers across the U.S. and its territories received this award; four of the winners are from Oklahoma. Cannon is the only teacher from the eastern part of the state.
The teachers will be honored during a ceremony at the White House on Friday.