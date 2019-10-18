Ukraine Military Funding Withheld For Political Investigation, White House Adviser Says
The White House is trying to walk back comments by one of President Trump's top advisers.
The Chief of Staff told reporters they did withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the 2016 election--not an investigation into the Bidens.
After weeks of denials about a quid pro quo with Ukraine, Mick Mulvaney admitted military funding was linked to a political investigation.
"The corruption related to the DNC server, absolutely, no question about that. But that's it; that's why we held up the money" said Mulvaney.
Mulvaney said President Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate Hillary Clinton's emails, and it had nothing to do with the Bidens.
He also stood firm that there was no demand to investigate the 2020 election.
Later, Mulvaney tried to clarify his comments-- releasing a statement saying in part "There was absolutely no quid pro quo between military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election."