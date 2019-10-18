News
1 Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle, Muskogee Police Say
Friday, October 18th 2019, 10:25 AM CDT
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that involved a pedestrian.
Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 in the 4300 block of West Broadway.
They say when they arrived at the scene, the victim was dead. Officers say that witnesses saw a dark-colored truck leaving the scene.
Police say the victim has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story...