Sister Of Muskogee Hit-And-Run Victim Urges Driver To Come Forward
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police said a man is dead after a driver hit him and then left the scene. Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 in the 4300 block of West Broadway.
Investigators are trying to get a look at surveillance video in the area because there are a couple of businesses nearby.
Police said that witnesses saw a dark-colored truck leaving the scene, heading east on Broadway.
While the name of the victim has not been released, Kimberly Reynolds said the person who died is her brother, Geoffrey Chaplin. Reynolds want whoever the driver was, to come forward to police.
"If he did it and it was an accident - maybe he just didn't know - maybe he thought he hit something, maybe a dog or he didn't know what it was, just to come forward," said Kimberly Reynolds.
"I'm not seeking it for - I want him to just tell us what happened. I'm not seeking it for him to get any type of charges against him or any kind of time. I just would like to know what happened because that's the last memories we have."
Muskogee Police ask anyone who has information about what happened to call them at 918-683-8000.