Highway 169 To Be Widened In Owasso
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced funding approval for U.S. Highway 169 widening, according to the City of Owasso.
ODOT officials met with Owasso City and Chamber representatives on Thursday to confirm the funding in the 8-year plan.
A news release from the City said the $8.5 million project will widen two miles of the highway - from 66th Street North to 86th Street North - from four to six lanes. That project is scheduled for 2024.
Other projects affecting Owasso include reconstruction of the 76th Street bridge and approaches on Highway 169 and widening from four to six lanes in 2021.
“Owasso values the relationship and communication we have with ODOT. We appreciate the funding for these projects to continue to improve the quality of life for our community,” said Warren Lehr, Owasso City Manager.