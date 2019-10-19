News
Pedestrian Passes Away After Being Struck By Vehicle Overnight
Saturday, October 19th 2019, 8:01 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police report that one person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash near the 18,000 block of East Admiral Place.
Police were dispatched to the crash just before midnight. When officers arrived they say two pedestrians were walking on Admiral when they were struck by an automobile also traveling eastbound.
The two pedestrians were transported to the hospital, one died from their injuries at the hospital. The other victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
No one has been arrested at this time.