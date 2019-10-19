Highs on Saturday will end up in the upper 60s and low 70s. We had just enough rain this morning to create some muddy spots today. With the added soil moisture from early this morning, mostly clear skies and light winds tonight will allow for patchy fog to develop. We’ll have morning lows in the mid to upper 40s before south winds kick in gear and temperatures warm up. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a stronger south wind.