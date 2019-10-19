Early Morning Showers Should Give Way To Beautiful Saturday
Beautiful Saturday afternoon shaping up after morning showers. Mostly sunny today and winds shifting out of the north behind a front. Winds will pick up to around 15 mph through the afternoon.
Highs on Saturday will end up in the upper 60s and low 70s. We had just enough rain this morning to create some muddy spots today. With the added soil moisture from early this morning, mostly clear skies and light winds tonight will allow for patchy fog to develop. We’ll have morning lows in the mid to upper 40s before south winds kick in gear and temperatures warm up. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a stronger south wind.
A cold front and stronger storm system will move in late Sunday. Rain and storms will develop late Sunday evening, increasing in coverage and intensity later into Sunday night. There is some uncertainty if the ingredients can come together in time to support severe storms across northeastern Oklahoma.
It is a higher probably across southern Oklahoma, where moisture return will be more likely, and the atmosphere would be more conducive to support organized convection. As the cold front arrives near I-35 in the evening, heavy storms are expected to develop and move into Green Country between 9 PM and midnight.
Another batch of storms is expected to fire Sunday evening across northern Texas and southern Oklahoma. Those would be the storms with a higher severe threat and potentially impacting southeastern Oklahoma Sunday night with wind, hail and isolated tornado risk.
Rain and storms will clear our area on Monday morning. Sunshine returns, with winds out of the northwest and a cooler day keeping highs in the mid-upper 60s. Chilly start than Tuesday morning before we start warming things up mid-week. Our next front is expected on Thursday with rain and storms, but also a much colder air mass arriving in time for next weekend. You might have to trade in the jacket for the coat!