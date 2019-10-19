Hurts Leads Sooners Past West Virginia 52-14
Oklahoma looked to avoid a Big 12 letdown after a big win against Texas last week.
Mission accomplished.
Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more in a 52-14 Sooners win over West Virginia Saturday in Norman. Even more impressive was Hurts' accuracy, going 16 for 17 in passing for 316 yards.
The Sooners were also welcoming quarterback Austin Kendall back to Norman. Kendall backed up Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in his time as a Sooner. Kendall went 15 for 31, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns for West Virginia.
After a slow start for the Oklahoma offense, the Sooners scored twice in the first to go up 14-0. Hurts hit Jeremiah Hall for a 20-yard score and then later scored on a pass to Charleston Rambo.
Coach Lincoln Riley's bunch opened up a 28-7 lead before Kendall hit T.J. Simmons on a 7-yard scoring pass to bring the Mountaineers (3-4) within 14.
Oklahoma opened a 42-14 lead with 9:01 to play in the third when Hurts hit Lee Morris with a beautiful, over-the-shoulder ball from 46 yards out. The Sooners extended that lead to 35 on a blocked punt in the end zone less than three minutes later. Brayden Willis blocked it, and Austin Stogner recovered it.
The 7-0 Sooners travel to Manhattan, Kansas, next week for a game against Kansas State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.