News
1 In Custody After Shots Fired At Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA- Shots were fired at a QuikTrip near downtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
It happened near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue Saturday night.
Police said a suspect attempted to steal beer from the store when his dog bit a security guard. The guard then fired shots at the dog and the suspect was caught and is now in custody.
The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update when information becomes available.