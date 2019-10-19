Police: Suspect Orders Dog To Attack QuikTrip Security Guard
TULSA, Oklahoma - Shots were fired at a QuikTrip near downtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. It happened near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue Saturday night, Oct. 19.
Police said a man named Joe Sparks tried to steal beer from the store. The guard tried to stop Sparks who ordered his dog to attack, a news release states. The security guard fired one shot at the dog as it charged, officers said.
Sparks left the scene with the dog - which wasn't hit - but police said they found them at 6th and Utica. The suspect was arrested and booked on complaints of shoplifting, public intoxication, having a dog off leash and some outstanding city warrants.
The dog wasn't hurt, police said, and was taken to Tulsa Animal Welfare.