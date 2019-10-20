Severe Storm Threats For Sunday Night
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Our recent run of spectacular fall weather will be briefly interrupted by a threat of severe storms to wrap up the weekend across Green Country.
If you have outdoor plans during the day Sunday, it’ll still be another gorgeous day. Look for afternoon sunshine, an increasing south breeze, and highs climbing into the upper 70s! We’ll stay dry through sunset, but things will turn stormy after that.
By roughly 8 PM to 9 PM, scattered storms look to quickly develop across eastern Oklahoma, out ahead of an advancing cold front. Storms will quickly become strong to severe as they develop. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats, but there is a risk for a few tornadoes as well, particularly across southeast Oklahoma.
With all modes of severe weather possible, please remain weather aware tonight! As always, we’ll keep you updated on-air and online through the night.
Storms will remain likely across eastern Oklahoma through the midnight to 1 AM hour, but will then quickly clear off to the east late overnight after 2 AM as the cold front surges through. We’ll be back to drier air and a chilly northwest breeze by Monday morning with cooler temperatures to start off the workweek.
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Remember to keep the News On 6 weather app handy to get the latest warnings as storms develop. You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!