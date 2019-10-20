

With all modes of severe weather possible, please remain weather aware tonight! As always, we’ll keep you updated on-air and online through the night.



Storms will remain likely across eastern Oklahoma through the midnight to 1 AM hour, but will then quickly clear off to the east late overnight after 2 AM as the cold front surges through. We’ll be back to drier air and a chilly northwest breeze by Monday morning with cooler temperatures to start off the workweek.



I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country!