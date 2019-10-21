Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as south winds returning, ushering our highs back well into the 70s. You’ll want to soak up Wednesday if you’re a warm weather fan!



Another strong cold front is set to arrive on Thursday. Gusty northeast winds and areas of showers will lead to a blustery, raw day. Temperatures on Thursday will likely hold in the lower 50s, and may fall by later in the afternoon. Behind that front, we’ll keep chillier air in place to wrap up the week.