Cooler And Calmer Weather For Monday
After a rowdy night of storms across Green Country, cooler fall air is returning to kick off the week.
West-northwest winds will be on the increase today as we’re now on the backside of Sunday’s strong storm system. It’ll get fairly windy in spots with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour possible by the afternoon. We’ll stay cooler than the past few days with Monday highs mainly in the upper 60s.
Pretty typical fall weather will take hold for the first half of the week. We’ll drop off quickly tonight, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning. It’ll be a gorgeous day Tuesday with sunshine, less wind, and highs around 70 degrees!
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as south winds returning, ushering our highs back well into the 70s. You’ll want to soak up Wednesday if you’re a warm weather fan!
Another strong cold front is set to arrive on Thursday. Gusty northeast winds and areas of showers will lead to a blustery, raw day. Temperatures on Thursday will likely hold in the lower 50s, and may fall by later in the afternoon. Behind that front, we’ll keep chillier air in place to wrap up the week.
I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!