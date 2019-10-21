Lightning Strike Causes Tulsa Apartment Fire, Firefighters Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Neighbors at the Brookside Garden Apartments are safe after firefighters say lightning struck an apartment building and set it on fire.
Firefighters say two of the apartments are now unlivable because of the fire, and the Red Cross is helping one of the residents while the other is making different arrangements.
Fire crews say there was heavy smoke coming from west side of the building and they noticed the flames coming through the attic.
Multiple eyewitnesses say it was a lightning strike, and investigators say they looked into it and believe that's what happened.
Carlos Matias lives here at the Brookside Garden Apartments and says he heard the lightning strike and, moments later, he saw the flames.
"I came back into the living room and just happened to see orange so, you know, I just informed my parents and my sister to get out and my sister called 9-1-1 and told all of our neighbors" said Matias.
Firefighters say someone drove over one of their lines causing it to burst, but it did not cause a lot of trouble on this scene.