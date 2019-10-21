MIAMI, Oklahoma - A lockdown has been lifted at a northeastern Oklahoma hospital following a riot among young patients.

Willow Crest Hospital in Miami works with children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional issues.

Miami police say hospital patients started rioting just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

The police chief says 40 to 50 children were fighting. Officers and staff members broke up the fight.

A staff member told KOAM that a registered nurse possibly suffered a concussion in the process, but no children were hurt.