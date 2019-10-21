Jury Selection Starting For Trial Of Former OKC Police Officer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Happening Monday, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the second degree murder trial of a former Oklahoma City police officer.
Keith Sweeney will face two counts Monday morning: first degree manslaughter and second degree murder.
Former Sergeant Sweeney is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon back in November 2017.
Bodycam video shows the moments when police found Pigeon on his front lawn. He was doused in lighter fluid and holding a lighter--threatening to commit suicide by lighting himself on fire.
When Pigeon didn't comply with the officers on scene to put down the lighter, Sweeney shot him several times and killed him.
An internal investigation determined Pigeon was not a threat to officers.
The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office filed a second degree murder charge against Sweeney soon after.
Right now, court records show Sweeney's trial will begin at the Oklahoma County courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday morning.