Severe Weather Leaves Trail of Damage Across Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 is getting a look at the aftermath of the overnight storms that brought wind, rain, and hail across much of eastern Oklahoma.
A new video from Melissa in the Muskogee area shows tree limbs and debris across a yard and damage to a fence there.
Rick, in Wagoner, sent News On 6 a photo where an oak tree fell on a house there-causing some damage.
Shelly Turner shared these pictures with us on our Facebook page of hail that fell in the Kellyville area. We're also seeing a lot of pictures and videos coming in from Drumright of golf-ball sized hail in that area.
Right now, OEC is reporting between 100 and 500 outages for Delaware, Cherokee, Adair, and Wagoner Counties.