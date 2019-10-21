Texas Man Pleas Guilty In Scheme Involving A Former Muscogee Creek Nation Leader
A Texas man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a scheme involving a former Muscogee Creek Nation leader. This relates to work for the Wetumka-based Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town.
Aaron Dewayne Terry, a 63-year-old from Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty to theft, bribery, and tax fraud charges.
He signed a plea agreement last Wednesday in federal court in Muskogee acknowledging his guilt.
In exchange for that plea, prosecutors dismissed eight similar charges.
Terry said in his agreement he paid George Tiger, who was chairman of the town's tribal economic development board at the time, to influence "ongoing or future business transactions."
Tiger pleaded guilty to bribery in the case last month. He served as principal chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation from 2011 to 2015.
Prosecutors said Tiger solicited and accepted a bribe between 2017 and 2019. Tiger has not yet been sentenced.