Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Bystander During High-Speed Chase
A man is in jail Monday morning accused of first degree murder after police say he hit and killed an innocent bystander during a high-speed chase.
Police say Michael Johnson was driving a stolen truck Friday night. Deputies were helping police and tried to stop that truck but say Johnson sped off.
Police say Johnson sped through the 11th and 129th East Avenue intersection and hit someone.
Police say that person died at the scene.
That person's name was not released.
Jail records show Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.