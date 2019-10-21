Tulsa Police have arrested a man after a 15-year-old was shot in the forehead near 1000 bock of East 61st Saturday. It happened at the St. Thomas Square Apartments just before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Thomas Avery has been arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. Detectives said the shooting was connected to another shooting but didn't give other details.