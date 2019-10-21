Storms Demolish Wagoner Pastor's New Home
WAGONER, Oklahoma - Some folks in the Wagoner County area are cleaning up Monday afternoon after storms caused power outages, downed trees and some building damage.
There are limbs down and trees on houses in Wagoner County. You can hear chainsaws as people are cleaning up after Sunday night's storm.
A pastor's family said they just moved into a new home in Wagoner September 1. The home is now leaning and badly damaged because a tree fell on it.
Steve Ash, pastor of First Assembly of God in Wagoner, said they lost pretty much everything.
"We heard things like hitting the house, and we thought it was hail - but actually I think it was pieces of the tree coming off on the roof and the acorns hitting the windows," he said.
My wife said that’s not right. I said I’ll get up and check. She was up too and I got up and went over to the hallway and everything went boom.”
The family has a lot of clean-up ahead of them, but they said they are just thankful no one is hurt.
If you want to help, you can drop off items at the First Assembly of God in Wagoner. They were able to salvage their childrens' clothing, but lost everything in the master bedroom. Men's XL and women's 3X clothes are needed.